ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials are trying to determine what caused an old laundromat to go up in flames in Espanola.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Big Rock Casino. Fire officials say the building was no longer being used.

The fire marshal is on scene investigating. A spokesperson says they are still checking to make sure there are no human remains in the building.