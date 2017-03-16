Cultural Atlas: Fantasia Fantastica at NHCC

The clock is ticking on your chance to see ‘Fantasia Fantastica‘ at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The show explores the everyday and mundane objects we see around us, and breathes new life into them. Curator Jadira Gurule says that the exhibition incorporates the works of four artists who work in collage, creating a variety of visual spectacle, both two and three dimensional.

The show runs now through May 22nd at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, located off Avenida Cesar Chavez in Albuquerque. For more information, visit www.nhccnm.org.

