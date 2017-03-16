Community honors fallen Navajo Nation officer

REHOBOTH, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo Nation police officer shot while responding to a domestic violence call in remote New Mexico is being remembered at his funeral as someone who wanted to help others and dreamed of becoming an officer.

Family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and community members packed a school gymnasium in the town of Rehoboth to honor Houston James Largo, the 27-year-old decorated officer who died Sunday.

His flag-draped casket was flanked by photographs and flowers as his family sat nearby.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez consoled Largo’s mother during the service as Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye asked the community to thank officers and to teach their children to respect law enforcement.

Begaye said that beyond the uniform and badge is a person who’s loved, has a big heart and wants to protect the community.