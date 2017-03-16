City plans DWI checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start Friday, but so do the DWI checkpoints.

On Thursday, Mayor Richard Berry said the Albuquerque Police Department will be out in force Friday.

The city said it is now tracking the number of people using ride-sharing services during its DWI checkpoints. The mayor said those numbers are rising, showing its efforts to curb drinking and driving are paying off, but it’s an uphill battle.

“We are asking you to be responsible, go out and enjoy a good time with your friends, but do it in a responsible manner. There are enough options for people now that you do not have an excuse to get behind the wheel,” Mayor Berry said.

The city has partnered once again with Uber.

Uber is offering a special holiday promo code: ABQSPD17. First time users get $15 off.