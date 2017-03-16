City plans DWI checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day

By Published:
sobriety checkpoint dwi stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start Friday, but so do the DWI checkpoints.

On Thursday, Mayor Richard Berry said the Albuquerque Police Department will be out in force Friday.

The city said it is now tracking the number of people using ride-sharing services during its DWI checkpoints. The mayor said those numbers are rising, showing its efforts to curb drinking and driving are paying off, but it’s an uphill battle.

“We are asking you to be responsible, go out and enjoy a good time with your friends, but do it in a responsible manner. There are enough options for people now that you do not have an excuse to get behind the wheel,” Mayor Berry said.

The city has partnered once again with Uber.

Uber is offering a special holiday promo code: ABQSPD17. First time users get $15 off.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s