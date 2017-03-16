City of Albuquerque breaks ground on new road project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The city broke ground on another major road project Thursday afternoon.

Turns out, it’s just one of a few projects drivers will have to deal with this summer outside of Albuquerque Rapid Transit.

The ground breaking at 12th Street and Menaul is for the second phase of the project. It’s a big makeover.

“The second phase includes roadway construction, intersection improvements, traffic signals and street lighting so you can get in out of this property, bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks,” said Mayor Richard J. Berry.

At the groundbreaking, the city said the project will be huge for economic development. Of course, drivers also run into ART construction up and down Central Avenue.

Besides those two projects, the city said there’s really only one other big project that will break ground this year at the intersection of Yucca and Central.

“We’re going to take the Old Coors where it comes in to Central and then you have Yucca just west of that,” said Melissa Lozoya, Acting Director of the Department of Municipal Development for the City of Albuquerque. “We’re going to realign Old Coors where it becomes one intersection and then that allows us to get rid of one of the signals that’s out there.”

The city said 2017 is considered a design year, meaning they mainly design the projects. Then the next year they will start breaking ground on them.

The city said drivers will see more road projects breaking ground in 2018.