Chris’ Thursday Evening Forecast

Near Record Warm temperatures will continue well into the weekend for most of New Mexico.

High temperatures are going to be 15°-20° warmer than normal for this time of the year with Albuquerque potentially breaking into the 80s over the weekend. These types of temperatures are more typical of May rather than the middle of March.

The warm weather is thanks to a big area of high pressure that continues to dominate the Desert Southwest. This high is not going to loosen its grip until likely late next week. That is when we could see the storm track shift farther south bringing back rain, high mountain snow, wind and cooler temperatures back to New Mexico.