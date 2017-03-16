Bernalillo County officials seeking input on Second Street Corridor improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials want your thoughts on plans to fix up an area they say is about to see a lot more traffic in the near future.

This is the second public meeting county officials are holding for the Second Street Corridor Improvement Project. They say your feedback is needed for the design plan for the improvements they say will fix a deteriorating road, add a sidewalk for pedestrians, and a trail for bicyclists.

The Second Street Corridor is about four miles long, stretching from Rio Bravo, past Mountain View Elementary School to the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge

The project was started roughly two years ago in response to the refuge wanting to provide better access for its patrons and make it safer. Since the last meeting nearly one year ago, officials have already crossed off one of the items on the list by adding a sidewalk over the South Diversion Channel so that kids can get to and from school safely.

Yet to be done, however, is reconstructing the road, adding curbs, gutters, a sidewalk and a trail, plus a bridge to go over the other side of the channel. Even though it’s located in South Valley, officials say this is really a regional project. This as they expect residents and tourists to notice improvements as they visit the wildlife refuge.

“Bernalillo County, AMAFCA and the federal government put money into buying the property for the refuge itself. We expect to see people coming here from throughout New Mexico and other parts of the United States. As a result of that, that’s why we received federal funding,” said Brad Catanch, engineering manager for Bernalillo County Public Works.

Once they receive public input, it will go into the design process. They plan to finish the design this summer. It will then go up for bid late summer, with construction expected to begin by the end of the year.

Once construction begins, officials say there will always be two lanes of traffic open but they suggest taking detours like Desert Avenue to Broadway or using Prosperity Avenue.

The meeting starts Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. with an open house followed by presentation and discussion at 6 p.m. taking place at Mountain View Community Center.

