Accomplished women combine talents for great performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have brought together accomplished women who have combined their talents to create original works.

The Hembras de Plum is a collective of Indigenous and Women of Color who share stories that range form celebration, healing and creating power by story telling.

Hembras de Pluma will return to the National Hispanic Cultural Center with a brand new show in Spring, 2017, “Rise: An Offering.”

This is the third show written and it is an ensemble piece that will weave movement, personal stories, song and imagery to lift up generations of resilience, triumph, pain and navigating the world as women.

Dates of Events:

Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information on Rise: An Offering, visit the Hembras de Plum website.