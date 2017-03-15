Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Albuquerque firefighters investigating cause of Bosque fire near Alameda

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Fire investigators are expected to be back in the Bosque looking into what caused the latest fire near Rio Grande and Alameda. This, as a bill that would make it a fourth-degree felony to set a fire in the Bosque is waiting for a vote in the House. Representative Nate Gentry says his bill is a direct result of multiple fires in the Bosque. Right now, setting a fire on state land is considered a felony but a fire set anywhere else that only burns trees or brush, including the Bosque, is only a misdemeanor charge.

Full story: Albuquerque firefighters investigating Bosque fire near Alameda

2. It could soon be known by the end of the day if the FBI is investigating tie between Russia and President Trump’s campaign. Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says FBI Director James Comey promised earlier this month to tell him by Wednesday if there is an investigation and the scope of it. Whitehouse and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham are leading the charge asking the FBI to provide evidence on Trump’s wiretapping claims. No word if that will happen Wednesday.

Full story: Key members of Trump’s circle under scrutiny for Russia ties

3. High pressure parked overhead will create warm, dry and sunny conditions statewide. Expect high temperatures to top out well into the 60s and 70s north of I-40 / widespread 70s and 80s further south. Winds will generally be light (less than 20mph).

Full story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. More details about how a Santa Fe infant may have died. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican a state medical investigator told police 25-year-old baby sitter Rachel Smith could have rolled over on the child while the two slept. Santa Fe police say Smith admitted to shooting up heroin and smoking pot while watching a 3-month-old and 2-year-old at the Thunderbird Inn this past weekend. She told police she awoke to find the baby unresponsive.

Full story: Officials: Babysitter may have rolled over on baby while they slept

5. A Santa Fe donut shop is getting a lot of attention after catching the attention of Whole Foods. The grocery store chain approached Whoo’s Donuts with a program to help their small business take off. Now stores in Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Kansas are carrying their frozen donuts.

Full story: Santa Fe donut shop gets attention from major grocery chain

