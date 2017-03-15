Video: Man charged with kicking deputies during DWI arrest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows the struggle as deputies arrest a drunk driving suspect.

He racked up more charges, trying to make a run for it and threatening those deputies.

Melecio Gallegos denied drinking and driving. However, concerned for his safety and others, Gallegos’ father told deputies not only was his son driving, but he nearly crashed into a neighbor’s place.

Santa Fe County deputies said things escalated quickly after meeting Gallegos last week.

As they questioned him about what he had to drink and whether he was driving his car, Gallegos tried to run away.

In an incident report, a deputy claims Gallegos fought with him and another deputy, kicking them as he tried to break free.

After a struggle, deputies handcuffed Gallegos and put him in the back of the patrol car, where he started kicking the car window over and over.

Deputies then called for another patrol car with a cage.

Gallegos’ father says he called 911 after seeing his son speeding around in the neighborhood, spinning out and almost crashing into the neighbor’s place.

He said Gallegos needs to do jail-time to learn his lesson before he hurts someone.

“That’s what I want is for them to put him… Where he can get help. He can’t be out here because he’s going to kill somebody,” Gallegos’ father said.

Gallegos’ interaction with deputies added resisting and battery on a peace officer charges to what started as a DWI call.

Deputies did not report any injuries.