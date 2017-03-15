The PBR returns to the Duke City for Ty Murray Invitatonal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys from all over the world are making their way to the Duke City to go up against the meanest and toughest bulls in the sport.

For 21 years straight, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Built Ford Tough Series will feature 35 of the top bull riders for the Ty Murray Invitational presented by the Isleta Resort and Casino.

Seats will be packed at the WisePies Arena on Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for the three-day event start at $18 and can be purchased at the WisePies Box Office, Albertson’s Ticket Outlet Locations, UNM’s on-line ticket website, or by phone (877) 644-8661.

For more information on the Ty Murray Invitational, visit PBR’s website.