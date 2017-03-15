Suspected car thief to remain behind bars for now

Morris Mora
Morris Mora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who caused a scary crash and was back on the streets getting into more trouble remains behind bars for now.

Morris Mora was arrested in January after police say he caused a crash in a stolen car while trying to run from police. He was out of jail in just five days, then arrested two times after that for allegedly stealing cars.

The state has been trying to keep Mora behind bars on a no bond hold.

Wednesday, the judge decided to delay the decision and instead keep Mora held until he can get clean.

“Perhaps the most prudent course of action at least at this point is to have Mr. Mora do some treatment while in custody and while that doesn’t really resolve our issues today, it may at least alleviate some of our concerns because I think that might be what’s motivating some of this,” Judge Jacqueline Flores said.

Another hearing is scheduled for next week.

