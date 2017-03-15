Spring break camps at ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Spring Break, kids can explore a world full of animals and plants to keep their minds busy while school’s out.

ABQ BioPark is hosting camps for students in grades two through six which offer hands-on learning, games, stories, keeper chats, animal encounters, and so much more.

Campers will be able to explore the zoo, aquarium, botanic garden, and Tingley Beach.

Monday and Tuesday will be at the zoo where campers will meet zookeepers and some of the animals all while getting to make some enrichment items which will be given to the zoo’s animals.

On Wednesday, campers will be at the Aquarium learning about ocean animals and getting up close at the touch pools.

Thursday is the Botanic Garden day, this includes the Heritage Farm and the BUGarium and Friday will be exploring Tingley Beach and learning about the Rio Grande and the Bosque.

For more information on Spring Break Camps, visit ABQ BioPark’s website.