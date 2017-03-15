Santa Fe Public Schools to release students early on Thursday to rally at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Public Schools has announced that it will release students early on Thursday in order to protest at the Roundhouse.

The decision comes in response to concerns over state budget cuts. The district was previously considering closing school for the entire day in order to protest, however, SFPS announced on its website Wednesday that schools will close early on Thursday instead.

The school district is inviting the community to rally on the east side of the Roundhouse on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

