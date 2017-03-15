Presbyterian prepares for fundraiser to raise money for patients in-need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian is busy at work preparing for their annual “Daffodil Days.”

Each spring they sell daffodils to raise money for their patient care fund. It helps patients and their families facing financial hardships pay for utility bills, food, medications, transportation and more.

This year, they’re preparing some 160,000 daffodils.

“We have over 500 volunteers that make the prep happen and also the sales happen, so it’s Albuquerque at its finest,” organizer Julie Bowdich said.

They’ll be delivered Friday and Saturday. You can purchase them Friday and Saturday at 31 locations in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque.

For a full list of locations, click here.

