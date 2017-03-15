New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2011 file photo shows an open tanning bed in Sacramento, Calif. On Dec. 18, 2015, Federal health officials are proposing a ban on the use of tanning beds for anyone under the age of 18, part of an ongoing effort to reduce skin cancers caused by the devices. The Food and Drug Administration proposal would also require tanning bed users to sign consent forms acknowledging the risks of the radiation-emitting devices.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico House of Representatives has voted to ban indoor tanning for people under age 18 and require tanning salons to post notice of health risks.

The House on Tuesday approved the bill from Democratic Rep. Andres Romero of Albuquerque that would offset regulatory costs with licensing fees.

The bill responds to evidence of increased risks of skin cancer, especially among minors exposed to tanning facilities. Customers at tanning salons would have to sign a form indicating they read the health risks. It now goes to the Senate.

Thirteen states already ban minors from indoor tanning facilities.

The New Mexico proposal would exclude the use of tanning equipment for therapeutic purposes with a prescription.