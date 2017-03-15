New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico House of Representatives has voted to ban indoor tanning for people under age 18 and require tanning salons to post notice of health risks.

The House on Tuesday approved the bill from Democratic Rep. Andres Romero of Albuquerque that would offset regulatory costs with licensing fees.

The bill responds to evidence of increased risks of skin cancer, especially among minors exposed to tanning facilities. Customers at tanning salons would have to sign a form indicating they read the health risks. It now goes to the Senate.

Thirteen states already ban minors from indoor tanning facilities.

The New Mexico proposal would exclude the use of tanning equipment for therapeutic purposes with a prescription.