New Mexico House passes revised hemp research bill

By Published:
hemp research bill

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – The Full House has passed a hemp research bill after a veto by the governor.

House Bill 530 incorporates changes requested by the governor. The goal of the bill is to promote industrial hemp research and development in New Mexico.

The Governor’s Office told the bill’s sponsors that the way the bill was written, it created contradictions between state and federal law. The revised bill clears up some of that language.

The sponsor says it basically allows the state to research the growing and cultivation of the crop and how it could benefit the state.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

