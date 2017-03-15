New interactive map aims to attract people to downtown Cultural District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new interactive map of the arts and culture scene in downtown Albuquerque is proving that there’s a lot for people to do.

This after a push from the city to expand that district to attract people to the Central Avenue corridor.

Since the launch of the arts and culture district back in 2016, officials say the amount of foot traffic has increased significantly.

The map shows a brief introduction of what the Cultural District is with the different categories of places to visit including yoga studios, breweries, museums, and even art galleries. Clusters of icons show you where they’re located.

All of this is located within 30 blocks in and around the central corridor.

Director Joe Cardillo says they really want this map to excite people to explore downtown.

“You’re really starting to see people like not only going to one of their favorite places but they’re sticking around and seeing some other things too and experiencing other things,” said Cardillo.

They’re also using it to track businesses coming in and out of downtown. Cardillo says this will allow businesses to see potential lease spaces and what is in the surrounding area in hopes that businesses will expand or open up shops downtown.

“If the area is thriving and there’s an opportunity to be part of something that is bigger and have partnerships with people around you, that’s really critical,” said Cardillo.

Cardillo says they’re planning to add murals to the list of things you can find on this map after he says many artists are traveling to Albuquerque just to paint their own.

Cardillo says an interactive map like this is something that has not been done before. So far it’s gotten nearly 3000 views.

To see the map, click here.

For more on the Downtown Albuquerque Cultural District, click here.