Kristen’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: High pressure parked overhead will create warm, dry and sunny conditions statewide. Expect high temperatures to top out well into the 60s and 70s north of I-40 / widespread 70s and 80s further south. Winds will generally be light (less than 20mph).

THURSDAY: Warm temperatures continue with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. No significant shot of rain, snow or thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: In between high pressure systems, sunshine will continue with unseasonably warm temperatures across the region.