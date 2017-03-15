John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’s going to be another sunny and warm day Thursday. Afternoon highs will be at or near records once again as a reinforcing ridge of high pressure builds in. A dry back door cold front will slide under the ridge into eastern New Mexico Friday. That will cool temperatures there before they quickly rebound into the weekend.

The persistent ridge will keep our weather quiet into early next week before a storm system pushes across northern New Mexico during the latter half of next week, partially breaking down the ridge. Long range models show a more robust storm dropping down and crossing squarely across the state to start the final week of March. Time will tell if this will become a reality.