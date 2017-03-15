In The Kitchen: Pan Roasted Ostrich From Bien Shur

Chef Martin Torrez from Bien Shur in Sandia Resort and Casino, joined New Mexico Living to make Pan Roasted Ostrich.

The Ostrich plate is off their Butcher’s Board, which features different meats. Ostrich is a lean, super food and it is cooked similar to a steak.

Bien Shur is open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Now is time to make reservations for their beer dinner with Dog Fish Head and for their Easter Bruch, by visiting their website.

