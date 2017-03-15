In The County: Women And Creativity Month

In conjunction with Women and Creativity Month, Bernalillo County is running an art display at the African American Performing Arts Center and Exhibit Hall, ‘A Map of My Own: Personal Cartographies.’ New Mexico Living was able to talk to Nan Masland from Bernalillo County and artist Halie Goodfeather, about their experiences with this project.

The exhibit features art from young women at the Juvenile Detention Center and professional women artist who map their own personal journey. The exhibit is open to the public Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 to 4 p.m.

