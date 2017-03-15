Former Albuquerque officer charged with vehicular homicide after fatal hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque police officer is now facing vehicular homicide charges following a after a deadly hit-and-run drunk driving crash.

Police say Rodney Locke hit Kay Moss Freese, who was in a wheelchair, last year on Louisiana near Lomas.

Locke admitted to drinking, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested, but not for vehicular homicide — for a lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

In other similar cases where a suspected drunk driver killed someone and refused a breath test, they were all charged with vehicular homicide right away.

Now, the District Attorney has indicted Locke on three counts, including vehicular homicide and aggravated DWI.

The next step for Locke is his arraignment in District Court.