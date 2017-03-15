Duke City offers fun events for mid-March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, don’t worry, there are always fun events happening around town to help you venture from your comfort zone.

This week, there is plenty to keep you busy by enjoying the best of New Mexico’s gospel music to close out Black History Month to learning the science of beer.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

For the 21st consecutive year, the PBR Built Ford Touch Series returns to the Duke City for the Annual Ty Murry Invitational. This year 35 of the world’s top bull riders take on the meanest and the toughest bulls in the sport from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. Tickets start at $18.

Put on your green and get ready to crawl with the ABQ Trolley Co. St. Patty’s Pub Crawl. Take over Downtown Albuquerque to enjoy samples from the best pubs in the city. This all starts Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Explora isn’t just for the kids. The museum is hosting an Adult Night with live music and refreshments. Tickets start at $8.

Those looking to dance the night away have the opportunity at Tablao After Dark. Latin DJ’s will be playing the best mix of Flamenco Pop and Latin music on Saturday, March 18 from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque.

Enjoy a Sunday Family Fun Day at the Bachechi Open Space where guests create take-home crafts, explore with outdoor activities and participate in experiments that help to discover the natural world. This all takes place Sunday, March 19 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

