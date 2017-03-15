Bosque neighbors say homeless camps a problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in and out of the Bosque say it can be a problem.

“I have seen a couple syringes,” said Marissa Dorough, who often rides the trails near Coors and Alameda.

“I see quite a few people there, especially during the evenings,” said Dorough.

Dorough is talking about homeless camps in the Bosque.

“It’s a little unsettling when you ride by,” said Dorough.

Ryan Poole, a trail guide in the area, said he sometimes comes across them too.

“This has been an issue for a longer period of time,” said Poole.

He said he finds not only tents, but also trash.

“This is our work place, you know,” said Poole.

Poole said he always calls and reports the camps, but they just pop up somewhere else in the Bosque.

“They just, you know, go from one point to the next you know and building other camps,” said Dorough.

The City of Albuquerque said its Open Space officers do occasionally come across homeless camps in the area. The city said since it’s illegal to camp there, Open Space will ask them to leave then clean up what’s left behind.

“If you see trash lying around, it doesn’t look good on Albuquerque,” said Dorough.

For Dorough, she said it doesn’t only affect riders like her, but everyone who enjoys Albuquerque’s outdoors.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic through there, like quite a few joggers and bikes and just a lot of people out on the Bosque,” she said.

If the campers refuse to leave, the city said Open Space will then call Albuquerque police to come out.