Baseball executive in Mississippi accusing Isotopes owner of racism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A baseball executive in Mississippi is accusing Isotopes owner Ken Young of racism.

In addition to the Isotopes, Young also owns a team in Mississippi.

Tim Bennett says he spent a decade getting a stadium built for the Biloxi Shuckers. Now he claims he has been shut out of the job he loves, and he thinks he knows why.

Bennett said he was not given an office and stripped of his VP title — replaced by John Traub who is also the general manager of the Isotopes. He suspects it is because of the color of his skin, and is not going to stay silent any longer.

Growing up poor, Bennett has come a long way from mowing lawns with his brother. He helped build two minor league baseball stadiums in Mississippi.

“Thought crossing the finish line was going to be the reward,” said Bennett.

In 2005, he helped bring the Atlanta Braves minor league team to Jackson, Mississippi, and in 2015, after a decade of hard work, he got another stadium built in Biloxi.

“Was the beginning of things I never thought I would experience,” said Bennett.

MGM Park in Biloxi is the home of the Milwaukee Brewers minor league team. The team also has same majority owner as the Isotopes — Ken Young.

Bennett says he thought he had made it.

“Jackie Robinson’s wife congratulating me,” said Bennett.

However, Bennett says in reality, the past couple years have been a lot different.

“Remember that black guy he did all that work, where is he now?” said Bennett. “Why am I not accepted in my stadium?”

Young did not return our calls on Wednesday, but he did tell the Sun Herald that there is “absolutely no discrimination” and that it is just a personal problem between the two of them.

Ken Young also told the paper he gives Bennett credit for getting the stadium built, but that he has a whole staff to manage the ballpark — something Bennett thinks he should be doing.

Read the story from the Sun Herald, here.