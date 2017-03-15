Albuquerque police recover truck, trailer stolen from Oregon family

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Oregon family’s stolen truck and trailer has been recovered.

Brian and Kristin Jordan stayed the night in Albuquerque at the La Quinta Inn near Menaul and University. Their truck and trailer with everything they own inside was gone, and their other truck was burglarized.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it got a tip that a Suburban seen on surveillance was spotted at a McDonald’s on Central Avenue. Police say they followed it, but because of the quality of the surveillance video they can’t identify its driver, 35-year-old Deiver Mirez-Cobos, as the man seen on camera.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s