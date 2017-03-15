Albuquerque police recover truck, trailer stolen from Oregon family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Oregon family’s stolen truck and trailer has been recovered.

Brian and Kristin Jordan stayed the night in Albuquerque at the La Quinta Inn near Menaul and University. Their truck and trailer with everything they own inside was gone, and their other truck was burglarized.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it got a tip that a Suburban seen on surveillance was spotted at a McDonald’s on Central Avenue. Police say they followed it, but because of the quality of the surveillance video they can’t identify its driver, 35-year-old Deiver Mirez-Cobos, as the man seen on camera.