Albuquerque group to give anti-deportation training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico activists are joining advocacy groups across the country in providing training to people seeking to help immigrants avoid deportation.

The SouthWest Organizing Project is holding a training session Wednesday on accompanying immigrants to court and supporting them when immigration authorities arrive. Participants also will learn how to advise immigrants of rights and how to record interactions.

Similar sessions called “know your rights” training in New York and California have been pushed by some groups as a way to prepare for a possible crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump.

Organizers say the idea is to give immigrants guidance on how to legitimately push back against attempts to detain them.

Tactics revolve around keeping agents from learning anything they don’t already know.