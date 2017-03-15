Albuquerque car thief appears in court after breaking the rules again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial car thief has run out of chances. Christopher Dominguez was back in front of a judge Wednesday after he was caught breaking the rules again.

Dominguez was facing 10 years in prison last March for multiple car thefts, but a judge gave him a break, sentencing him to just eight months.

He was caught with drugs in rehab, then the judge gave him another chance, sentencing him to drug court.

Wednesday, probation and parole said in court that Dominguez has since tested positive for drugs three times, failed to meet with his counselor or perform his community service.

Dominguez’s attorney asked Judge Christina Jaramillo for some understanding.

“He suffered tragic loss in life — married young, his child died while he was at work. I know we’ve heard “last chance” before, but that is what I’m asking for now, is truly one last chance,” attorney Rose Osborne said.

Judge Jaramillo said Dominguez has proven rehab won’t work. She sentenced him to five years and eight months — the remaining time he would have served on probation had he followed the rules.