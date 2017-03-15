Firefighters investigating Bosque fire near Central Ave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says crews are monitoring the Bosque after another fire broke out.

This one started near Central and the Bosque west of the river.

AFD says a man walking along the Bosque spotted it and tried to put it out himself before calling 911.

Officials say the small fire has been contained at about a quarter acre. The cause is under investigation.

This comes one day after a fire in the Bosque near Alameda, which burned about three acres on Tuesday.