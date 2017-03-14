Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: President Trump expected to meet with health care plan critics

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is expected to meet with Republicans, who have criticized the GOP’s plan to replace Obamacare. This comes after the Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan group, estimates 14 million Americans will lose health insurance next year under the new proposed bill. It could grow to 24 million in 2026. The White House says it will lead to more competition and less regulation and that will finally bring down the cost of care.

Full story: Critics of GOP health bill get ammunition from budget score

2. The state’s motor vehicle department is changing how it notifies drivers of expiring emissions tests again. This comes after a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment uncovered major problems. The MVD had been sending separate emissions alert letters but drivers didn’t get those letters and some were fined. Starting Wednesday, they will go back to the old method notifying Bernalillo County drivers on their car registration postcards.

Full story: MVD to place emissions test notices back on registration postcards

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above seasonal averages with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected.

Full story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A major winter storm is moving through the northeast part of the country is expected to bring blizzard conditions affecting 50 million people. The worst of the storm will stretch from DC to Boston and could bring two feet of snow or more. Schools are closed, airlines are halting flights, subway service is also suspended in New York and some governors are already declaring state of emergencies. Crews are also preparing to handle power outages as well. The snow is already falling in the in some places. The same storm swept through the Midwest causing a huge pile-up in Chicago.

Full story: Nor’easter pounds region canceling flights, schools

5. Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding stolen artwork. The pieces of art were taken from a home in the North Valley sometime between February 12, and February 15. Deputies say the art is worth more than $8,000.

Full story: Sheriff’s deputies ask for help finding stolen artwork

