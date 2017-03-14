Teen arrested for hitting officer, wanted in child abuse case



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police said a shoplifter gave them a fake name, then tried to escape from a squad car because he knew that he was wanted for being involved in a more a serious crime.

This all happened while Keynan McIlwain, 18, and his girlfriend caused a scene outside the store.

Monday, Albuquerque police were dispatched to the Target off Lomas and Eubank on a shoplifting call. When the officer arrived, security had McIlwain detained in the loss prevention office. The security guard told the officer they caught McIlwain stealing two backpacks and a note pad.

McIlwain initially lied to the officer and told him his name was “Keyshawn Ross.” But what McIlwain didn’t know was that the officer had already spoken with his girlfriend who was waiting outside.

When police ran his real name, they discovered McIlwain was in more trouble. He was wanted from an incident that happened a month ago.

In February, police found McIlwain and his girlfriend, Genavieve Hull at the Freeway Inn. According to the complaint, the couple was drinking Vodka under a staircase at 3 a.m. Their 1-year-old daughter was left in the rain feet away. The officer reported that the infant was barefoot and in “35 degree weather.” The complaint also said the child’s “legs and lower body were wet.”

The couple was booked into jail for child abuse. McIlwain was released on his own recognizance. It’s one of the reasons McIlwain didn’t want to tell the truth with officers on Monday. He only wanted to talk to his girlfriend.

“I love you. Will you wait for me?” McIlwain yelled.

At first, it seemed the officer had everything under control until McIlwain tried to get away. The Albuquerque Police Department said he hit the officer and ran. The pair didn’t get too far before officers caught up with them in the next parking lot.

McIlwain had a warrant out for his arrest on the child abuse case for violating his conditions of release. He’s still in jail, but can get out with $500 cash.

After the child abuse arrest, CYFD took custody of the couple’s daughter. The department said the 1-year-old girl is now back with family.