Southern New Mexico makes for great vacationing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Affordable getaways do not mean less fun for the family, it just means using your local resources.

With Spring Break rounding the corner, parents may be looking for ideas on how to spend the week and there’s tons of fun just three hours south of the Duke City.

From warmer weather and a variety of new sites, southern New Mexico offers great outings for families and locals can even receive discounts for staying at select hotels.

Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces has a number of special packages, including a White Sands Adventure Package, 20 percent off New Mexico Residents and a stay three nights will save guests 30 percent.

The Spanish and Mexican Colonial history at Hotel Encanto is featured through the beautiful design. It’s a palm-tree lined resort with an outdoor pool and hot tub, Gardunos restaurant and Cantina featuring world-famous margaritas, and Azul Ultra Lounge with great nightlife.

For those who are looking to get outdoors, Alamogordo offers must-see attractions. White Sands National Monument will amaze those who have never been and Hotel Encanto offers packages that includes the sleds to slide down the dunes. Also, hiking in the Organ Mountains and the Chihuahuan Desert National Park is a great way to spend time with family.

Back to Las Cruces, visit the NM Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum to learn about the history of farming and ranching.

