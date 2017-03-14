Santa Fe donut shop gets attention from major grocery chain

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico donut shop continues to grow and grow. Their donuts have even been picked up by a national grocery store chain.

A typical day in the Whoo’s Donuts kitchen is filled with their employees mixing, stirring and making sure their donuts have the perfect touch.

Their dedication to their donuts is now catching the attention of Whole Foods. The chain approached them with a program to help their small business take off.

“They asked to carry us in their whole Rocky Mountain region. So, Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Kansas are all carrying our frozen donuts,” said Ryan Lampro, the manager at Whoo’s Donuts.

The Santa Fe based donut shop said it all started in Albuquerque with deliveries to local cafes and stores.

“We deliver fresh to all the Whole Foods here and in Albuquerque. All the co-ops here and in Albuquerque, and a bunch of coffee shops in between,” said Lampro.

One of those stores is the La Montanita Co-Op in Santa Fe. They said they’re not surprised to hear Whoo’s Donuts is now available at such a well known grocery store.

“We believe in local, local, local, and Whoo’s Donuts that sells a great product,” said Peg Durkee of La Montanita.

Locals can also understand why Whoo’s is making waves.

“If you go to like Dunkin’ Donuts it’s kind of like, flavors you can find everywhere. These are more unique New Mexico donuts,” said Kaitlyn Dow.

Even though their main goal is to make sure all New Mexicans can have access to their donuts, they said they’re not closed off to the idea of expanding throughout the nation.

“Our goal is to hopefully go nationwide with Whole Foods. As big as we can, why not?” said Lampro.

Whoo’s Donuts flash freezes hundreds of donuts before they ship them off to the Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountains region. All their donuts within the state are delivered fresh.