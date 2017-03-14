Police investigate after gay couple reports being attacked

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating after a lesbian couple called police, saying they were attacked in a parking lot over the weekend.

“I was terrified. I knew this was going to be bad,” said Amelia Allen.

Pictures on Facebook of Allen and her girlfriend, Haley Pryor, have been shared more than 3,000 times since they posted them two days ago.

“We wanted to raise awareness. We wanted people to know what happened,” Allen said.

They said the pictures show the aftermath of an attack Saturday night near Kai Sushi in Santa Fe, where they say a husband and wife, there with their kids, stared and gave them dirty looks.

Outside the restaurant, the couple of one year says the man and woman beat them up in the parking lot as they were about to drive home.

Though they didn’t say anything specific, Allen and Pryor believe it’s because they are gay.

“They definitely were aiming a lot of the anger at me because of how I look, I’m certain,” Pryor said.

Punching and choking her, she said, as her girlfriend grabbed a crow bar from their truck to fight them off before they say the unidentified man and woman drove away.

While they don’t have cameras outside, KRQE News 13 has learned Kai does have cameras inside the restaurant that might help identify the suspects. They didn’t want to share that with KRQE News 13, saying they’re still waiting for police to review it first

Santa Fe Police are looking into this as an aggravated battery, but the couple has faced a lot of criticism on social media with skeptics saying they faked their injuries and wondering why no one else reported the beating.

Despite that, they say they don’t regret making the Facebook post, hoping it may spark change.

“I will take all the hatred they throw at me because there could be that one kid that sees this and sees that they’re not alone,” Pryor said.

The restaurant tells KRQE News 13 that it believes the man and wife accused in the attack paid in cash, meaning they didn’t have credit card information to help police identify them by name.

Police checked with a local hospital, but they were told that no one matching the attackers’ descriptions showed up.