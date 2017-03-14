Non-profit gears up for Pi(e) Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local business leaders are gearing up to receive a pie in the face all for a great cause.

The non-profit, LifeROOTS, an organization that provides the community with a broad range of programs and services for children and adults with developmental, physical and behavioral disabilities, is hosting a fun event to celebrate March 14, which is honors the mathematical constant of Pi (3.14).

LifeROOTS is joining Builders Source Appliance for the third annual Pi(e) Day event. This event will be raising fund to purchase Accessible tables and chairs for adults with disabilities.

This fun and unique fundraiser will offer a wide variety of “all you can eat” pies, cooking demonstrations and “Throw a pie in the face of management.”

This is all taking place at Builders Source Appliance Gallery from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

For more information on the Pi(e) Day event, visit LifeROOTs’ website.