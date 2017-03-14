New Mexico Senate backs veto override on teacher sick leave

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Senate has voted to override a veto by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez of a bill that would have allowed teachers to take more than three days of annual sick leave without being penalized on performance evaluations.

Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho led the unusual override attempt Tuesday against the GOP governor. The Senate backed the override in a 34-7 vote that fulfilled a two-thirds supermajority requirement. A vote in the House is pending.

Martinez says the bill threatened to reverse recent reductions in teacher absentee rates and to increase the use of substitutes in classrooms. Brandt says teachers should not be forced to work while sick and that local school boards should set sick-leave policy.

The last successful veto override was in 2002.

There's 42 members in the Senate. 26 D's and 16 R's. The override vote was 34 to 7 –> Sen. Moores was NOT present for the vote. @krqe — Madeline Schmitt (@madelinedenise) March 14, 2017

