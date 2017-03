SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Senate committee voted 4 to 3 to approve a bill to expand Baby Brianna’s Law.

Right now, people convicted of intentional child abuse resulting in death receive a life sentence under Baby Brianna’s Law, but only if the victim is under age 12.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes, broadens that to cover kids under 18. The bill had previously been tabled, but was brought back.

It now heads to another Senate committee for consideration.