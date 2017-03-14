New Mexico Legislature curbs physical restraint of students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Legislature has approved a bill that sets new limits and guidelines for physically restraining school students or placing them in seclusion.

The state Senate voted 30-4 on Monday to send the measure to Gov. Susana Martinez, who is likely to sign the bill.

The proposed legislation would clarify that restraint and seclusion techniques can only be applied when a student’s behavior physically endangers other students and other types of responses are insufficient.

The bill is supported by the New Mexico Department of Education, teachers unions, social workers and civil liberties groups.