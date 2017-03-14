New details released after coach accused of taking teen to get body piercing

Victor Gutierrez
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KRQE) – Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward after a Las Cruces soccer coach was accused of taking a student to get her nipples pierced.

Police say Victor Gutierrez took a 16-year-old girl he met coaching soccer to get the piercing. He’s also accused of paying for the piercings and taking pictures of them.

According to court documents, other girls told the teen, “if you want a piercing, get with Coach Victor, he would take you.”

“I heard it in the middle of math class. I’m pretty sure not a lot of people know. I found over social media. It was just really odd. It’s not normal. I think it’s wrong,” student Rian Quinones said.

Gutierrez is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth degree felony.

