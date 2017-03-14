High pressure will set up squarely over the state on Wednesday leaving to sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70’s. We will be in between high-pressure systems for the end of the work week and then yet another high moves overhead for the weekend. The Takeaway is clear skies with the warm temperatures through at least the middle of next week.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
