Man sentenced for inappropriately touching 7-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who lured a young girl with a fake puppy, then molested her will spend more than six years locked up according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Chad Deignan, 23, was arrested back in 2012 at a North Valley trailer park. He told a 7-year-old girl and her friend, he had a puppy. When the girls followed him, Deignan grabbed the 7-year-old and touched her inappropriately.

Deignan pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact of a child and tampering with evidence in January, a judge sentenced him Monday to six-and-a-half years in prison and he must register as a sex offender.