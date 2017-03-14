Lawmakers revive bill that would allow growing hemp for research

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the governor’s veto, a bill that would allow growing hemp for research purposes has been revived.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque, would have allowed the Agriculture Department to oversee industrial hemp growth.

House Minority Leader Nate Gentry sat down with the governor’s administration to rework the legislation.

“It allows our producers and agriculture folks to get a foot in the door and start growing hemp,” Rep. Nate Gentry said.

The bill has already cleared it’s first hurdle after passing a committee eight to 10.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s