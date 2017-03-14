Lawmakers revive bill that would allow growing hemp for research

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the governor’s veto, a bill that would allow growing hemp for research purposes has been revived.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque, would have allowed the Agriculture Department to oversee industrial hemp growth.

House Minority Leader Nate Gentry sat down with the governor’s administration to rework the legislation.

“It allows our producers and agriculture folks to get a foot in the door and start growing hemp,” Rep. Nate Gentry said.

The bill has already cleared it’s first hurdle after passing a committee eight to 10.