Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above seasonal averages with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected. Near record temps will be likely in many areas today. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure sliding overhead will keep the well above average temperatures and sunshine in the forecast for another day. High temperatures will soar well into the 70s across the Rio Grande Valley.

THURSDAY: Warm and sunny – broken record forecast as high pressure parks overhead.