Jaedyn De La Cerda is Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball P.O.Y

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaedyn De La Cerda is the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year in girls high school basketball. The Coyotes star guard and future Lobo is the first ever girls basketball winner from Roswell.

De La Cerda averaged over 23 points, nearly six rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals per game while leading her team to a 24 and 6 record and Class 6A State Tournament semifinal appearance.

De La Cerda has also maintained a 3.34 GPA in the classroom and has been active in the community as well. She raised funds to benefit cancer awareness and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs and an elementary school reading initiative.

De La Cerda is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award announced later this month.