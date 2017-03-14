Innovative coffee machine built in New Mexico bringing Third Wave coffee to homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could this be the future of coffee making? A machine built right here in New Mexico is taking coffee to the next level.

From Starbucks, to K-Cups, to brewing up a pot with your Coffee Mate. We have many options when it comes to our morning cup of joe. But one local man thinks your morning brew should be treated like fine wine.

It’s being done with a machine he built right here in New Mexico serving up specialty coffee in the convenience of your own home. It’s called Perk Brew. Founder Jakub Svec says it’s bringing the latest method of Third Wave coffee into your home.

“The Third Wave of coffee is focusing on treating coffee more like wine,” said Svec.

Third Wave coffee is described as an intricate, hand-crafted brewing process where there is total and even saturation of coffee grounds, which in turn brings out the texture, nodes, and flavors of the coffee bean.

“It’s taking an impossible method that is always different, a million things can go wrong, and making it consistent, simple every time,” said Svec.

It essentially flows water from below, up, inside of what he describes as an anti-gravity chamber. Each coffee particle gets evenly saturated, creating a more vibrant flavor. A vibrant flavor you would expect at a high-end coffee shop.

In fact, places like Iconik Coffee Roasters in Santa Fe and Prismatic Coffee in Albuquerque are already thinking about adding this as another dimension to their brewing experience.

“This does provide an option for us to create a little excitement, diversity, and interest in something that people are always looking for gimmicks in coffee and this is a gimmick that actually does work well,” said Loren Bunjes, co-owner of Prismatic Coffee.

Svec is hopeful that by putting this product on the market and into coffee shops, it’ll further cement New Mexico’s position in the ever evolving coffee industry.

“Everybody knows New Mexico and the coffee shops that are here. But, I think this will make New Mexico far better known for being innovators in third wave coffee,” said Svec.

A Kickstarter campaign for perk brew is launching Wednesday. While the machine would typically cost $300, coffee lovers can get it for half of the price through Kickstarter.

Another perk, you could also start seeing these machines pop up in coffee shops within the next couple of months.

