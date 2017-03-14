Funding falters for New Mexico campaign finance website

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are withholding funding for a promised overhaul of the state’s outdated campaign finance website that helps the public follow the influence of money in politics, even as lawmakers seek new disclosures on political spending.

The state’s top campaign finance regulator on Tuesday said House- and Senate-approved budget plans leave out funding for an overhaul of the campaign finance web portal. The Legislature mandated the overhaul last year without allocating money.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she may seek out state construction funds and money from nonprofits.

Independent political groups that spend unlimited amounts of money to influence New Mexico elections would have to report the sources of donations under a bill sent to the governor on Tuesday. Lawmakers are grappling with a budget crisis.