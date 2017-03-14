For Your Education: Nursing Programs At National American University

Jill Kissinger, Campus Director at the Albuquerque Campus of National American University, joined New Mexico Living to remind you to register for classes coming up soon.

The nursing program is gearing up and the next spring classes will start March 30, at both campuses. The Westside campus is located near Cottonwood mall and the Albuquerque campus is on Indian School. Jill shared the news that, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at NAU was granted full approval by the New Mexico Board of Nursing for two years. There are two parts to the program, first general education classes, then there is the two years of clinical cohort.

In addition to the nursing program, there are other areas of study as well. For more details on classes and your new career, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by National American University