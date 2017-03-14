Explora offers Spring Break classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a fun science experiment themed Cool Science.

With Spring Break coming up, the museum is offering classes for third to fifth grade, before and after care is also available. For more information call (505)224-8341

Explora isn’t just for the kiddos. They also offer programs just for the adults, such as their upcoming event, Adult Night. Guests can enjoy live music and refreshments while exploring several activities such as technology demonstrations and viewing the night sky through a variety of telescopes.

This all begins Friday, March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.