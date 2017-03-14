Ex-IRS employee faces time in prison after pleading guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A former IRS employee will be sentenced to prison after pleading guilty and admitting she falsely stated in records that she had completed an audit which she hadn’t.

Joan D. Mobley’s plea agreement says she faces mandatory two-year prison terms on each of two counts and up to five years on the third.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the 54-year-old Socorro resident pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Albuquerque to a total of three counts of false statement and aggravated identity theft charges.

Mobley was responsible for performing audits of small businesses and self-employed individuals when she committed the crimes in 2011. S

Prosecutors say Mobley also acknowledged signing the name of the business’s president on the records even though she did not have permission to do so.